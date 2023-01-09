e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 1.5 degree celsius, Umaria shivers at 2.5 degree celsius

Madhya Pradesh: Nowgong freezes at 1.5 degree celsius, Umaria shivers at 2.5 degree celsius

Khajuraho and Jabalpur recorded 4.8 degree Celsius

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave continued in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Fog and frost continued to paralyse normal life in the state, according to meteorological department officials. Nowgong recorded 1.5 degree Celsius while Umaria recorded 2.5 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 2.6 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi, Malajhkhand, and recorded 4 degree Celsius each while Gwalior recorded 4.5 degree Celsius. Khajuraho and Jabalpur recorded 4.8 degree Celsius each.

Mandla recorded 5.4 degree Celsius while Betul recorded 5.5 degree Celsius and Rajgarh 5.6 degree Celsius. Satna recorded 5.9 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ Fog and frost continued in the state. Many districts faced the brunt of fog and frost. Cold wave-like situation continued.”

