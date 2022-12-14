Madhya Pradesh: Police move court seeking attachment of MLA’s property in Alot

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police failing to nab absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla in urea loot case has moved the court seeking permission to seize the legislator’s property.

Alot police station in-charge Shivmangal Singh Sengar said searches were conducted at many places looking for the absconding MLA , however, he could not be traced. And so the police have filed an application in the court seeking for attachment of his property, he added. Following the instructions of the court, we have started collecting the details of his properties and once we get the details, we will apply for the notification, said Sengar.

Earlier, the court had issued notice to the MLA to appear before it by December 22 and on failure of which the orders to attach his properties would be issued.

Notably, the Congress MLA and a few others, including senior party leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun have been named in a Urea loot case on November 10. After farmers had complained that they were not getting fertiliser in Ratlam district, the MLA along with Congress supported and fathers had broken into the warehouse and told them to take with them the stored urea. The warehouse in-charge lodged a police complaint against MLA Chawla and others. A case was registered for robbery and assaulting public servants among other charges.

Jadaun was arrested from Indore the very next day the FIR was registered. He was presented before Indore court on November 12, from where he was sent to jail. His bail application has been rejected twice. MLA Chawla is still on the run and police are searching for him.