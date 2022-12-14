e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Digest this...In Alot village of Ratlam district, only rice in mid-day meal platter for students

Madhya Pradesh: Digest this...In Alot village of Ratlam district, only rice in mid-day meal platter for students

Self-help group found flouting rule at village Kishangarh village

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Students of primary and secondary schools and the kids coming to Anganwadi centres in Kishangarh village of district have been served only rice in their mid-day meal for the past one month. This came to fore during a surprise inspection conducted by gram panchayat sarpanch Dilip Singh Tanwar, Narayan Singh Patel and panch Shiv Singh Tanwar.

The gram panchayat representative said that during the inspection it was found that the self-help group engaged for serving the mid-day meal has not been serving full meals to the students and Aanganwadi kids.

As per the mid-day meal menu set by the government, it is mandatory to include chapati, dal, rice and vegetable in the meal to ensure that children get a balanced diet.

However, flouting the norm, the self help group was found serving only rice to the children as their mid-day meal.

On being questioned, the self-help group president Gayatri Bai and secretary Parvati Bai said that group contractor Rajendra Singh Solanki manages the funds allotted by the government for the meal. Solanki merely provides Rs 500/day for the meal expense and the rest of the amount is unaccounted.

So with the amount allotted, they could only afford rice for the children during the mid-day meal, the duo said.  

Meanwhile, Kishangarh education committee president Ram Kunwar Patel said that he had received a number of complaints about meal quality from the education centres of the village. He assured to take the necessary actions against people found flouting the rule. Notably, the mid-day meal here is being run on a contract basis, which is against the rules, he said. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Sahara India depositors hold massive protest, conduct rally in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 5.25 lakh consumers in district get power at Re 1 per unit

Indore: 5.25 lakh consumers in district get power at Re 1 per unit

Indore: Greedy IMC official caught red-handed seeking 11K bribe

Indore: Greedy IMC official caught red-handed seeking 11K bribe

Indore: Jyotiraditya Scindia approves Rs 1.5 cr for better facilities at city airport

Indore: Jyotiraditya Scindia approves Rs 1.5 cr for better facilities at city airport

Madhya Pradesh: TWEAK TRAFFIC TO MAKE INDORE JANNAT

Madhya Pradesh: TWEAK TRAFFIC TO MAKE INDORE JANNAT

Indore: IDA speeds up beautification work along Super Corridor

Indore: IDA speeds up beautification work along Super Corridor