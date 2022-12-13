Madhya Pradesh: Sahara India depositors hold massive protest, conduct rally in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Over hundreds of locals including Sahara India's depositors held a massive protest against Sahara India Company and the increasing number of theft cases by Kanjar community people in the town.

Addressing protestors, former district panchayat vice president Virendra Singh Solanki, said that there has seen a sharp rise in the number of burglaries in the past few weeks. The areas lying on the periphery of the town are the worst-hit. He also threatened to hold a massive protest at major police stations if incidents of theft and burglaries are not controlled.

He further said that Sahara company has failed to repay the deposited money even after maturity leading to much inconvenience for hundreds of depositors. However, the government is not taking any action on this despite the fact that written complaints have been made several times. Locals also handed over a memorandum to Barkheda SHO Pinki Akash demanding an FIR against officials of the company over non-payment of depositors’ money. Later, locals also conducted a rally led by Solanki which began from Balaji premises and terminated at Barkheda Police station. Former janpad member representatives Bhanwar Singh Gurjar, Karan Singh Rathore and Congress farmer leader Bagdiram Yadav besides other residents were present.