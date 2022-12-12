Madhya Pradesh: SDM holds Janata Darbar to address CM Helpline complaints in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot SDM Manisha Waskale has been working even on holidays to solve long-pending complaints registered with the CM Helpline on priority basis.

SDM has been conducting weekly “Janata Darbar” to listen to public issues with patience and ensure speedy redressal of complaints received on CM Helpline. Giving information, SDM said that applications lodged under the CM Helpline are disposed on priority basis on holidays owing to reduced burden of administrative works.

Officials concerned were asked to initiate result-oriented action and discharge responsibilities with seriousness so that not a single complaint should be left unattended. To address complicated complaints, time-limit is set for redressal.

Through CM helpline, citizens can register their complaint or problem by dialling 181 from a cellphone from anywhere. Officers would redress problems registered with the helpline at earliest. Information about government's welfare schemes and programmes cane also obtained through the helpline number 181.