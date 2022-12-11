Madhya Pradesh: Illegal encroachment unleashes chaos in Alot town

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal encroachments in Alot town continue to create chaos in market areas. Shopkeepers and vendors have occupied roads thus creating problems for commuters and pedestrians. Upon receiving several complaints from near Vittal Temple square, SDM Manish Vaskale hinted at launching major anti-encroachment drive soon in the area. Notably, major roads of the town have beenáencroachedábyástreet vendorsáand forcing pedestrians to walk on theábusy road and putting themselves at risk. Even the municipal council and local authorities are finding it hard to remove these encroachments.

Though several anti-encroachment drives have been initiated in the past, all have failed to come up with concrete solution. Many people have also encroached upon government land between station road and Kargil Square, Sanjay Chowk and Vitthal Temple Square. Authorities remove vendors from roads but soon after the encroachments are back. SDM said that administration would soon take strict action against encroachers/ street vendorsáto solve the perennial problem once and for all.