Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo assaulted over land dispute, seven booked in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A father and son were allegedly assaulted by seven persons in a dispute over land in Alot town of Ratlam district on Tuesday. The duo has been referred to Ratlam hospital. The victims identified as Mahesh Kumawat and Radheshyam Kumawat, residents of Dharola, Alot town, were by attacked by seven persons of village Dharola. The accused Jujar, Ishwar, Prabhu, Lakhan and others attacked father-son duo with sharp-edged weapons when the latter were on their way to farm.

Locals called dial 100 and the seriously injured father and son were rushed to Alot Civil hospital. The doctors later referred them to Ratlam.

Victim Dinesh said that the land dispute dates back to 8 years ago, some miscreants were have trying to encroach upon the ancestral land even as the revenue department officials have demarcated land several times. The family had even approached superintendence of police for resolution of the dispute, he said.

Sub inspector Laxmi Narayan Giri said that on being informed, police reached the spot and took the victims to hospital from where they were referred to Ratlam.

A case has been registered against seven people under sections 147,148,149,307 of Indian Penal Code. A special team has been formed to nab all accused.