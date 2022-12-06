e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man who raped and murdered 9-year-old niece sentenced to death by POCSO court

Madhya Pradesh: Man who raped and murdered 9-year-old niece sentenced to death by POCSO court

The accused kidnapped the victim and took her to the jungle where the accused raped her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Datiya (Madhya Pradesh): Special Judge of POSCO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Ramajayant Mittal on Monday sentenced death penalty to the man who was accused of rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl.

A fine of Rs 18,000 was also imposed in him for committing the heinous crime on May 8, 2022.

According to reports, the victim was raped by her own uncle by taking her to a nearby jungle in Goraghat. He killed her fearing she would reveal about it to her family members.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Ashish Chaturvedi that after a case was filed within 24 hours, the accused was arrested and after listening to arguments from both sides the court sentenced death to the accused under the POCSO Act.

