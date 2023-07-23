Madhya Pradesh: Police Intervention Prevents Flaring Up Of Religious Tension In Barnagar These roads...

FPJ

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Timely police intervention prevented religious tension in Barnagar village of Ujjain district after some youths belonging to the minority community raised religious slogans while washing post in Trimbakeshwar Temple Kund about two days back.

In retaliation, scores of Right Wing outfit members came on the road and raised their objection over the entire incident.

They reached the temple premises and raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram, while the Pandharinath Kund was purified. During this, a large number of police forces were deployed.

It is being told that the people of the minority community had come here to wash the post regarding Moharram. Hindu organizations say that every time only a few people used to wash the post and returned to their place peacefully, but this time a large number of people from the minority community gathered and raised religious slogans. The police pacified everyone.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Hindu organisations held purification programme at Pandharinath Kund.

The procession started from the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, in which members of the Hindu community participated carrying holy water of Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Shipra and Chamla.

Youths were walking with drums and chanting 'Jai Jai Siya Ram' holding the saffron flag in their hands.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal, office bearers of various socio-religious political organizations were present.

On this occasion, Saawariya Sharma, Ankit Trivedi, Vasudev Rawal, Shravan Sharma addressed the community present in the Pandharinath Kund premises and expressed their anger towards this unfortunate incident, members of the Bam Bam Bhola family thanked the public.

