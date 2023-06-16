 Madhya Pradesh: Lotus School’s Student Secures AIR 239 In NEET In Barnagar
Madhya Pradesh: Lotus School’s Student Secures AIR 239 In NEET In Barnagar

Lotus International School students, including Hiya Sanghvi and Mridulraj Vyas, also secured excellent ranks in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Anubhav Jarola of Lotus International School in Barnagar secured AIR 239 in National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), 2023. Jarola has scored 700 out of 720 marks in the examination. Along with him, Pranjal Trivedi and Vikas Changesia also achieved success in the examination.

Lotus International School students, including Hiya Sanghvi and Mridulraj Vyas, also secured excellent ranks in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Lotus Group president Kamal Singh Rajawat, director Jitendra Singh Rajawat, Lalita Bhatia, Rahul Kailash Sharma and staff members have congratulated them.

