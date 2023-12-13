Madhya Pradesh: 'Police Chaupal' Organised For Sikligar Community | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to connect the Sikligar community to the mainstream, the district police organised a 'Police Chaupal' in Umarti village, under the Varla police station area on Monday. Under the guidance of SP Puneet Gehlot, SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan accompanied by police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Kushwaha organised the event to promote communal harmony and integrity.

Deterring away from illegal weapon manufacturing, community members were urged to embrace education for a better future. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 150 community members. During the event, Chauhan assured all possible support and guidance to aspiring students preparing for competitive exams at every level.

They also emphasised resolving minor disputes within the village through the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, emphasising amicable solutions.

The police also shed light on road safety measures to curb fatalities due to vehicle accidents. Villagers were urged to adhere to traffic regulations for their safety.

Additionally, awareness of addiction prevention highlighted the detrimental effects of substance abuse. They also addressed issues of women's and children's safety and legal provisions for their protection and prevention against crimes.

The villagers expressed keen interest in the Chaupal, extending gratitude to the police for promoting peace and security within the community.