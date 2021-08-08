Madhya Pradesh: Police arrests a gang of inter-state drug peddler

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three inter-state paddlers with 7.4-kilogram ganja from a car in Burhanpur on Sunday. The accused were heading towards Burhanpur from Raver village in Maharashtra.

The accused are identified as Zahir, 45, a resident of Sindhi Basti, Lalbagh, Burhanpur, Mayur, 25, a resident of Dombiwali, Thane, Maharashtra and Kiran, 39, a resident of Thane district in Maharashtra.

The police official said that the market value of seized material is around Rs 51,800. According to the information, Lalbagh police got a tip about three persons from Raver village of Maharashtra travelling with ganja in a white car.

Lalbagh police immediately rushed towards them and began a search operation. Meanwhile, police found a plastic bag filled with ganja. Police arrested the trio and booked them under relevant sections of NDPS Act.