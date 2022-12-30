Madhya Pradesh: Police apprehend two teachers with drugs worth Rs 6 lakh in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Rural police station Daloda arrested two teachers with illegal drugs. Police booked them under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. Both the arrested teachers are real brothers who are posted in Khejadia village of Sitamau tehsil of Mandsaur district. The value of the seized illegal drug (smack) has been estimated at Rs six lakh.

Mandsaur SDOP Narendra Solanki and Daloda police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar informed that the quantity of seized material stands at around 60 grams.

Parihar informed that the arrested teachers are identified as Ayub Khan Pathan, 50, and Yakub Khan Pathan, 55, of Khejadia village. the police team got a tip-off about the duo carrying illegal drugs in their white-coloured car from Pratapgarh to Khejadia village.

The police rushed to the spot and put pickets on the road near Nirdhari Fantaa and intercepted the car. The police searched the car and recovered a transparent polythene bag containing the illegal material.