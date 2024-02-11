Madhya Pradesh: PM Virtually Inaugurates Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University in Khargone during a programme held in Jhabua on Sunday.

This marks a significant milestone as the state government approved the upgradation of the PG College, Khargone to university status.

The virtual inauguration was witnessed live at PG College. Among those present were MLA Balkrishna Patidar, former MP Subhash Patel, Parasram Chauhan, collector Karmaveer Sharma, SDM Bhaskar Gachle, college principal Dr RS Deora besides officials from various departments and a large number of college students.

The upgradation of PG College Khargone to Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University has sparked joy among students. This development will pave the way for the commencement of new courses and research activities.

It will also eliminate the need for students to travel to larger cities like Indore for higher education. Moreover, the establishment of the university is expected to generate employment opportunities in the education sector within the district.

The university, set to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore, will boast world-class infrastructure aimed at fostering comprehensive development.

Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University will encompass 83 government and non-government colleges from Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Khandwa and Burhanpur districts. Approximately 25,000 students from these colleges would facilitate and pursue higher education at the university.

Patta distributed among beneficiaries under SVAMITVA Scheme

In a significant move towards empowering rural communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the distribution of pattas among eligible beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme in a momentous event held in Jhabua.

Concurrently, programmes were organised at the tehsil and gram panchayat levels across the Khargone district, reaffirming the government's commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth.

In the Jamli village, additional collector JS Baghel distributed pattas to 300 beneficiaries in the district-level programme. Furthermore, the programmes were organised at all tehsil and gram panchayat levels throughout the district.