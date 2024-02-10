Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Know About Who Is Returning to LS, An Angry Minister, A Foodie Legislator & More

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Angry minister

A minister is reportedly angry with the government. A member of the previous cabinet, he has been assigned a new ministry this time. So, he thought he would do something new in the department, but he does not have any control over it. Because two other people have the department in the palm of their hand, a few important officials clearly told the minister that nothing much would happen according to him. The minister then went off the deep end and stopped paying attention to the department. Now, he wants the same department he was previously heading. He visited Delhi to put up his request before the central leadership that assured him of changing his department after the Lok Sabha election which the minister is now waiting for.

Veil of mystery

Many people are trying to unveil the mystery behind a Congress Mayor’s defection to the BJP. The mayor is considered close to an MP of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha. Many people in the MP’s hometown expressed doubts about whether the mayor had switched over to the rival camp without the MP’s consent. Another leader of the Congress joined the BJP. He is also close to the MP. There are canards that the MP may also switch over to the rival camp, after the mayor has switched over to the BJP, and another leader is ready to follow suit. The BJP is planning to engineer defection in the Congress in a big way. Now it is to be seen how many leaders of the Congress camp leave the party.

Returning to LS?

The names of those BJP leaders who resigned from the Lok Sabha and contested the assembly election in MP figured in a discussion of the party’s election committee that recently mulled over selecting candidates for the parliamentary election. These leaders do not know what is cooking up for them in the party. There are reports that two senior leaders want these leaders to contest the parliamentary election, so that they may go back to the Lok Sabha. The supporters of these two leaders had taken the consent of the duo before suggesting their names for the parliamentary polls. Likewise, a woman legislator of the party, who also resigned from the Lok Sabha, wants to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election and return to Delhi. She expected a ministerial berth after winning the assembly election. But for this woman legislator, all those who resigned from the Lok Sabha have been made ministers in the new government, so she no longer wants to remain in state politics. On the other hand, two former MPs, who have become legislators, do not want to go back to Parliament. Both are trying to mount pressure on the party that their names should not be suggested for contesting Lok Sabha election.

Still in shock

A former minister is still in shock after losing the assembly election. He never thought he would lose the assembly election. Yet he is more upset about the BJP forming a government with a thumping majority than about his own defeat. The former minister has kept away from all political activities since the day the election results were out. Although he has always been active in the constituency, he does come out of his home these days. There are reports that a family dispute has also cropped up after his defeat, causing troubles to him. Now he is cursing the BJP leaders. The former minister is worried about thinking what suddenly happened that ended his dominance in the constituency besides the leader who has always stood by him is also no longer in power. This is what has distressed him.

Foodie legislator

The colleagues of a legislator chew on his fondness for luscious fare. His bulging tummy evokes chortles among them, though. Yet they appreciate his foodie adventures. For the legislator from Gwalior belt food is not just fuel but an experience that makes a life worth living. The legislator is frank about his love for lips-smacking dishes. At a meeting, when a minister wanted to know what he could do for the legislator, the latter said what he yearned for was only delectable platters, because life is too short to eat boring food. The chatty foodie’s remark sent his colleagues into peals of laughter. That reminds us of American food journalist M F K Fisher who said, “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well.”

Rumour mills muted

Tattle-bearers are active because of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. They are especially targeting an already weak opposition camp to sap them further. There were canards that two Congress leaders – the father-son duo – were going to join the ruling party camp. The situation came to such a pass that one of them had to rule out their joining the rival party. People say the grand old party has become so weak that its leaders cannot endure social media rookback and crumble under its pressure. A member of the Rajya Sabha was flooded with calls from his well-wishers who wanted to know whether he had any plans to cross the fence. His reply was – a big no. The MP knows well fake friends believe in rumours; but the real friends believe in you.