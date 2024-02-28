 Madhya Pradesh: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Projects In Sendhwa
Madhya Pradesh: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Projects In Sendhwa

Seven crucial works, sanctioned by the MP Fund, will be initiated during the ceremony, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participating virtually.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: PM To Virtually Inaugurate Projects In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate various development projects sanctioned for Sendhwa on Thursday. The bhoomi pujan will commence at 4 pm with the PM joining online from Delhi. Seven crucial works, sanctioned by the MP Fund, will be initiated during the ceremony, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participating virtually.

The event, set to take place at Mangal Bhawan, was outlined during an inspection by SDM Abhishek Saraf, municipal corporation vice-president Mohan Joshi, spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal, CMO Madhu Chaudhary and assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra.

The CMO disclosed that the MP Fund has generously contributed to various community projects, including the provision of a community hall for Mali Samaj in Ward 21, cultural activity halls, gym equipment distribution and the construction of community halls for different social groups. Invitations have been extended to society presidents, political parties and esteemed members of the community, emphasising the inclusive nature of the event.

