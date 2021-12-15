Madhya Pradesh: PM raised the Flag of Indian Culture in the world, BJP leader Archana Chitnis

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham's development works at Kashi. On this occasion, Divya Kashi-Bhavya Kashi programmes were organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the jyotirlingas and major temples of the state. In the same vein, a programme was organised jointly by the Lokmanya Tilak Mandal and the BJP district committee, Burhanpur, at Hatkeshwar temple in Pratappura.

During the programme, senior BJP leader Archana Chitnis, along with seers, public representatives, citizens and workers watched the live telecast of the launch programme on the big screen. District president Manoj Ladhwe, Mukesh Shah and other officials were also present.

At the event, Chitnis praised the efforts of Modi and said that he had introduced Yoga to the world and, now, Indian culture was getting appreciation from across the globe. In many countries, Yoga Day is being celebrated. She also mentioned various other achievements of the BJP.

