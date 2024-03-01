Madhya Pradesh: PM Performs Virtual Bhumi Pujan Of Industrial Park In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually performed bhumi pujan of Industrial Park in Jaggakhedi Phase-2 of Mandsaur. The park would be developed at a cost of Rs 99.14 crore. The park, spanning over 72.38 hectare, is slated to be completed in 18 months, providing employment opportunities to approximately 1,100 individuals from the district.

The Industrial Park, a part of 'Developed India-Developed Madhya Pradesh' initiative, would feature essential amenities such as concrete roads, culverts, water supply, sewer systems, drainage and electrification works.

The virtual event, telecast live in Mandsaur municipality auditorium, was attended by Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain, municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, corporators, public representatives, SP Anurag Sujania, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam, additional collector Shri Vishal Singh Chauhan, along with other officials, employees, citizens and journalists. Prime Minister Modi also performed virtual bhumi pujan of 12 other construction works in Mandsaur worth Rs 5.52 crore.

These projects include the construction of roads, temples and permanent sheds for pilgrims. The initiatives underline government's commitment to fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and employment generation in Madhya Pradesh, propelling the state towards a path of progress and prosperity.

Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat Secys Seek Withdrawal Of FIR Against Janpad CEO In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat secretaries locked Guna janpad office demanding withdrawal of FIR against Chachoda Janpad CEO. Chachoda janpad CEO Gagan Bajpayee was booked for allegedly assaulting Bhagwat Meena, 30, of Mohanpur Kumbhraj and locking him in toilet of janpad office. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

In complaint filed with police Meena said that on Wednesday, he had gone to Chachoda janpad panchayat. CEO CEO Gagan Vajpayee tried to force him into closing a complaint registered with CM Helpline. When he declined, the CEO along with employee Kadam Singh Meena forcibly pushed him into a toilet and assaulted with a belt.

He sustained injuries to his right wrist and back. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the CEO under relevant sections of the IPC. Meanwhile, in a counter-complaint, Gagan accused Meena of creating disturbance in office premises.

Irked over police action against Gagan, panchayat secretary marched in a rally to the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the administration. They also demanded high-level inquiry into the incident and subsequent withdrawal of the FIR.