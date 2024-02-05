 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi To Kick-Start LS Poll Campaign From Jhabua
State BJP president VD Sharma said on Monday that Modi will launch the party's poll campaign for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the state BJP has begun preparations for the PM's visit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jhabua on February 11 to kick-start the BJP's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. State BJP president VD Sharma said on Monday that Modi will launch the party's poll campaign for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the state BJP has begun preparations for the PM's visit.

BJP leaders Mahendra Singh and Satish Upadhyay, who were recently appointed as in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively, for Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Bhopal last week and started the process of meeting state leaders.

The BJP bagged 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in state in 2019. Now, the BJP is looking to create a record by winning all 29 seats this time. The opposition Congress, which till now has not had too much success in the general elections in the state, said it will win at least 15 Lok Sabha seats this time around.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath, who won from Chhindwara, is the only Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh. However, during a visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region with AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Sunday that the grand old party will win more than 15 seats in the general elections.

article-image

