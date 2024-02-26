Madhya Pradesh: PM Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of Khachrod Railway Station | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Khachrod railway station under the Amrit Bharat scheme which includes improving facilities at the station. The event was live telecasted at Railway station premises. During the ceremony, dignitaries including senior DCEs of Ratlam division Mishra and Khachraud railway station Meena also attended.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the significance of these projects in bolstering the nation's railway infrastructure. Sant Totaramji Ramdwara, MP Unorganised Workers Board Welfare Board president Sultan Singh Shekhawat, municipal president Govind Bharawa, janpad panchayat president Prithvi Raj Singh Pawar, BJP mandal president Anil Chhajed, rural mandal president Lal Singh Banjari, BJP district former president and MISA-Bandi Anooki Lal Bhandari were felicitated on this occasion.

Guests expressed gratitude to the PM for his commitment to the development of Khachrod. Moreover, children were honored for their participation in a drawing competition focused on Amrit Vikas. Sujit Kumar from Ratlam railway division conducted the event.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of 553 railway stations and 1,500 road overbridges/underbridges across different states during the function via videoconferencing. These projects will reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity and efficiency of rail travel.