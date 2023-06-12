Madhya Pradesh: ‘Players Should Co-operate In Nation Building’

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The prize distribution and concluding ceremony of the two-day-long second Dodge ball Premier League at Pioneer Public School was held on Sunday. State Dodge ball Association, secretary, Praveen Sangate said that the event was attended by Dewas Development Authority (DDA) president Rajesh Yadav as the chief guest. The event was presided by State Dodge ball Association chief Jay Singh Thakur.

Addressing the event, Yadav said that participating in sports events strengthens your body and also improves your muscle strength. Players should co-operate in nation building along with sports. Programme president Thakur said in his address that today dodgeball is gaining fame and importance at national level.

Winning team Dewas Lions and runners-up Rewa Yodhha were awarded with attractive trophies whereas Aman Shriwas (Dewas) was awarded with the best attacker title, Rahul Raghuvanshi (Rewa) best defender and Pushkar Singh Rajput (Dewas) the all-rounder title.

The event was also graced by state Text Book Corporation’s former president Rai Singh Sendhav, sports teacher Radheshyam Solanki, Vishwamitra Awardee Sudesh Sangate, Indian Dodgeball Federation supervisor Ravindra Mishra and Swami Vivekananda School principal Anamika Rathore. The organising committee felicitated Sandeep Tandon, Jitendra Maina, Sujit Dahiya, Vishnu Shivhare, Abdul Rashid with mementos for efficient management. The event was conducted by Pankaj Verma while sports instructor Hemendra Nigam presented the vote of thanks.