Indore: Sub-Registrar Shoots Self With Rifle In His BCM Heights Flat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-registrar posted in Khandwa allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his licensed rifle in his flat under Vijay Nagar police station limits on Sunday evening.

The deceased had placed the rifle under his chin and had pulled the trigger, police said.

Police are yet to find a suicide note, so the reason behind the suicide is yet to be established. The statements of family members are being recorded.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the incident took place in the BCM Heights at around 5.30 pm.

Rahul Singh Jadon, a resident of flat number 704 in BCM Heights was found dead in his flat situated on the seventh floor. The residents heard a gunshot and they reached his flat and found him dead and informed the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while Rahul was posted in Khandwa, his family lived in BCM Heights. He has two flats in the building. While his father and other family members were at his flat situated on the 6th floor and Rahul reached his other flat on the 7th floor and he shot himself using his rifle.

His father is a retired officer from a government department.