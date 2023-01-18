Madhya Pradesh: Piploda defeats Kalukheda, lifts the cricket trophy in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Piploda team has lifted the trophy at the tennis ball cricket competition organised by Chauhan Cricket Club Dhodhar. The final match was played between Kalukheda and Piploda cricket teams.

Batting first, Kalukheda team scored 103 runs in 10 overs, while in reply, Piploda team won the match in seven overs. As many 32 teams, from nearby villages, participated in the 8-day tournament.

The first semi-final was played between Parvaliya Chauhan and Kalukheda. In which Parvaliya Chauhan batting first scored 130 runs in 10 overs. Kalukheda's team made it to the finals by scoring 130 runs in three balls of the last over.

At the closing ceremony, chief guest Mandsaur assembly constituency in-charge Pranjal Pandey presented the trophy and cash award to the winner and runner-up team. The guests congratulated the players of the two teams.

Pandey, addressing the gathering, said the tournaments should be organised in rural areas to encourage local talent. The special guests were BJP Kisan Morcha Jaora rural mandal general secretary Badrilal Mali, BJP city president Rakesh Chauhan and others.