Madhya Pradesh: Jaora MLA succeeds in getting approval of Rs 41 cr road projects

According to information, major roads projects have been approved at four places in the area

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, Jaora Assembly constituency has borne fruits as approval for road construction projects worth Rs 41.84 crores has been granted. The road network will contribute hugely to the development of the area. According to information, major roads projects have been approved at four places in the area. The roads will be constructed at cost of about Rs 15 crore.

Keeping in view the regional requirements, Pandey made a proposal for road construction to reach the tourist destination Mindaji from Gondidharmasi. Approval was given for the construction of roads, access road from village Piplyajodha to Dhodhar, access road from village Kalalia to Jhalwa, access road from village Aakyadeh to Mamtkheda. Apart from this, the strengthening work of the Rakoda-Maukhedi-Riawan-Kalukheda road has also been approved. 

