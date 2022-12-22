Madhya Pradesh: Fake sale deed of govt land unearthed after nearly 25 years in Jaora

Representative Image |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration has unearthed a fake sale deed of government property located near Arniapeetha Krishi Upaj Mandi on fourlane road in Jaora town of Ratlam district. The 2 bigha property is worth Rs 2 crore.

The said land was registered as private property in the official records. As per revenue records of year 1957-58, land with survey number 33 rakba (70.049 hectare) was registered under pasture land whereas another part (survey number 33/3 rakba) was officially registered as drain.

The land was fraudulently registered as private in name of Rameshwar Madanlal and Ramhans Raikwar in 1998 with fake documents. As soon as the local administration came to know about the fake deed of suspicious property, a report from the Patwari was sought.

The matter was raised for hearing, but no reply was forthcoming. The SDM declared the land as government property and ordered that land records be rectified within two days. It is learnt that the then patwari was an acquaintance of Madanlal, at the time property was fraudulently acquired as private.

Madanlal has since died so action has not been proposed against him as of now. The property has been declared as government property in officials records and secured with wire-fencing on Thursday.

Prior to this, hundreds of bighas of land which was encroached by land mafias in the Alot town has now been declared as Government land.

