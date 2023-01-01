Madhya Pradesh: Pipalrawan still awaits for public service centre to begin in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Locals of Pipalrawan and nearby 20-25 villages still wait for a Public Service Centre (PSC) to open in Pipalrawan village despite, located just 30 km away from Sonkatch tehsil office.

People in remote villages of the district have to go to Sonkatch tehsil, about 40 km away, to get official work done. Through public service centre, citizens will be able to take advantage of various governmental schemes, apart from official works including caste certificate, pension and other works.

Local residents and 20-25 villagers have to go to Sonkatch to avail benefits of the schemes. Taking cognisance of the matter, municipal president Kavita Devnarayan Sharma has written a letter of concern to Sonkatch sub-divisional officer (SDO) on December 28. In the letter, it was urged to begin a public service centre in Pipalrawan at the earliest, facilitating its residents.

Radha Mahant, SDM Sonkatch, said that the residents have to face hardships while availing benefits of governmental schemes, travelling a 30 km distance. An application has been made to the SDM office with a demand to open a public service centre. The administration is trying its best to do the needful. Soon, Dewas collector and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be apprised of and urged to begin the PSC.

