Madhya Pradesh: Excess grains found in fair price shop in Pipalrawan

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): On inspection, more than the amount of allocated grains under Public Distribution System (PDS) was found in one of the government fair price shops of Pipalrawan. City council president Kavita Sharma and chief municipal officer Narmada Prasad Pandey conducted an inspection of the said shop on Wednesday. During this, wheat and rice were found in excess.

On questioning the owner Lakhan Rathore, showed the record of last month. President and CMO also tried to take a stock of the information from shop manager Satyanarayan Joshi by asking him to show the bank passbook, which was said to be lost by Joshi. City president Sharma was not satisfied with the explanation of the owner and the manager.

Sharma said that a Panchnama has been prepared by her team, which will be sent to higher officials. City vice president Rajendra Nahar, senior councillor Devnarayan Sharma, councillor Anil Thakur and others also accompanied them.

