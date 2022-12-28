Indore: Zero Waste Carnival a major hit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation and Basix Municipal waste ventures Ltd. conducted a ‘Zero Waste Carnival’ at ward no. 15 of zone no.16 on December 18 which was organised by the Maheshwari Meet Club. It turned out to be a successful event that not only reduced waste but also promoted the zero-waste concept in the city. Adopting the 3R principles and principles of a circular economy for reducing, reusing, and recycling waste to ensure maximum resource recovery, the event was conducted aiming at the elimination of single-use plastic products under the SBM-U 2.0 to make the city “garbage free.”

Mayor Pushymitra Bhargav, MIC member Ashvini Shukla, MIC member Niranjan Singh Chouhan, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, and councilor Barkha Nitin Malu attended the event. The Zero Waste Carnival was conducted as per the zero waste event guidelines wherein the entire generated waste was reduced and processed within the wedding venue. This unique and environment-friendly event created an impact on the people of the city, it brought about an immense behavioural change in people.

AIM OF THE EVENT

Secretary, Dr Ashok Payal Ladda said, “The aim of the event was to create no or minimum waste that becomes trash. Trash goes to the landfill, which is already overloaded so we need to ensure everything used is recycled, reused, or is a biodegradable waste. Hence, it’s important to use reusables instead of one-time-use disposables. Efforts were taken to also avoid the bags of disposable garbage that ultimately end up at landfills.”

FUN ZONES

There were many fun zones including food zones, first-aid counters, drinking water stalls, game zones and many others to entertain people and make them aware that zero waste life can be enjoyed to the fullest.