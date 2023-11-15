 Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change
Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change

He predicted a Congress victory, fueled by the people's dissatisfaction with the BJP.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Representational Image

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Predicting a wind of change that would sweep through Madhya Pradesh, Congress star campaigner Sachin Pilot highlighted his party's focus on development, contrasting it with BJP's emphasis on caste, religion and divisive issues.

Addressing a public gathering at Gopeshwar Mahadev ki Pahadi in Choubara Dhira village in Sonkatch, on Wednesday, he sought support for Congress candidate Sajjan Singh Verma.

Pilot expressed disappointment with BJP's unfulfilled promises and assured the enthusiastic crowd that a Congress government would be formed after the November 17 election with a significant majority.

After seeking blessings at Gopeshwar Mahadev, Pilot acknowledged the historical tradition of alternating governments in Rajasthan but indicated a shift in public sentiment.

He predicted a Congress victory, fuelled by the people's dissatisfaction with the BJP. Adding a touch of humour, Congress candidate Verma stated that while elections are happening in Rajasthan, Pilot's visit reflects his love for the people of Sonkatch.

