MP Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Tere Naam' Jibe At PM Modi In Datia; Says, 'Rote Hi Rehte Hai...' (Watch)

During an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Datia on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi saying, "The PM of the country appears to be upset in his own pain permanently."

"He went to Karnataka with a long list of abuses he faced...It seems like he keeps crying. Have you watched the movie 'Tere Naam' by Salman Khan? In that movie, Salman Khan keeps crying from start to end. I would suggest making a movie on PM Modi and name it 'Mere Naam (my name)," Priyanka Gandhi said in a dig at the Prime Minister.

"Narendra Modi is the first PM of India who is always in pain with his own problems. He went to Karnataka with a list and said that this much of abusive language used against him; he came here and said the same," she added.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Datia, MP: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses public rally; says, "He's first such PM of the country who remains upset in his own pain permanently. He went to Karnataka with a long list mentioning abuses he faced...It seems like he keeps crying.… pic.twitter.com/HF7NlGj2aB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

In continued attack, she went on to describe all the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party as "a little weird".

This is not the first time that the Gandhi scioness took the 'crying' swipe at PM Modi. Prior to the Karnataka assembly elections in May, Priyanka Gandhi took a swipe at the Prime Minister, remarking that he keeps crying. “He (Modi) is the first prime minister I have seen who comes … and cries saying he is being abused.”

Priyanka recalls her father

During her address at the rally, Priyanka Gandhi fondly recalled her father, the former Prime Minister of India. She shared that the residents of Amethi would openly express their concerns to him (Rajiv Gandhi), saying, "'Rajiv bhaiya, we will support you with affection, but if you don't improve our roads, we won't vote for you.'"

"He was the PM but he never used to get angry or scold them, he used to bow his head and say 'I have given the order but it is taking time'...this is the tradition of our country, our ancestors fought for freedom so that the people can have ultimate power and wealth," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further promised that should her party assume power in state, the state government would waive off agricultural loan burdens and carry out a census based on caste.

Priyanka Gandhi leveled accusations against the BJP government, asserting that it primarily caters to the interests of major industrialists. She alleged that the Modi government has forgiven substantial amounts of Gautam Adani's debts, amounting to thousands of crores of rupees.

