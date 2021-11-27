Madhya Pradesh: PG 3rd semester exams tentatively from Dec 16

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to hold third-semester exams of traditional post-graduate courses tentatively from December 16. Besides, third and fifth semester exams of BBA and BCA programmes may also begin from the same date.

“We have planned MA, MCom and MSc third semester exams from December 16. However, the date is tentative,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He, however, clarified that there won’t be any major changes in the dates.

He also signalled at commencing third and fifth semester exams of BBA and BCA courses also from December 16.

DAVV is preparing for holding winter semester exams. It has planned to commence old semesters, barring first semester, exams of all major post-graduate courses, including MBA from December itself.

First semester exams will be commenced in January. The reason is being the implementation of New Education Policy from session 2021-22.

The NEP has been implemented from session 2021-22 so it will be applicable on new batches. As scheme of exam as per NEP is not ready, DAVV will take time to hold first semester exam.

