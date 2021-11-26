Madhya Pradesh: NEP is helpful in making students competent, efficient

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Education Policy (NEP) will be of special help in making the students capable, efficient and confident. Its sincere implementation will pave the way for becoming a self-reliant India.

These views were expressed by Dr Harish Vyas, professor of botany and nodal officer of Government Kalidas Girls College. Speaking during an in-person workshop themed on ëSignificance of NEPí organised at Bhartiya Girls College.

The NEP is an important link to connect our traditional values and culture with education with modernity.

Dr Vyas resolved the queries of the students and teachers. Presiding over the programme, Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha, president of the institution, said that the NEP will definitely prove to be important in the direction of building bright future for the students. Dr Girish Pandya delivered the welcome speech. Amrita Kulshrestha, Dr Seema Dubey, Dr Rehana Sheikh, Dr Rajkumari Batham and Drishti Chavda welcomed the guests. Chetali Joshi conducted the proceedings while principal Dr Neelam Mahadik proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:35 PM IST