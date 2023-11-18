Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pump Sealed For MCC Violation

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Flying Squad Team (FST) sealed a petrol pump at Fawara Chowk on Thursday night following a complaint received by the Election Commission. The complaint alleged that the petrol pump operator was filling one and two litres of petrol on slips and fresh notes of Rs 10-20, respectively.

Upon receiving the complaint, collector Dinesh Jain sent tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and FST to investigate the matter. The team conducted a preliminary investigation and found allegations to be true.

Consequently, the pump was sealed late at night. The FST prepared a Panchnama and handed it over to the Cantt Police.

According to the information, one litre of petrol was being filled in vehicles if a candidate gave a Rs 10 note along with the slip and two litres of petrol was filled in the vehicles if a Rs 20 note was given along with the slip.

In addition to sealing the pump, the FST also seized 10 and 20 rupee notes from the premises. The pump remained sealed throughout the day on Friday.

Tehsildar Sanjay Malviya stated that FST is investigating the matter thoroughly. Further action will be taken after completing the investigation on Saturday.

