Madhya Pradesh: ASP Candidate Booked For Recording Video While Voting

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate from the Suwasra assembly constituency landed himself in a soup by displaying the party symbol on EVM in an Instagram reel while voting and uploading the same on social media.

Prince Suryavanshi, an ASP candidate from Suwasra claimed that he had shared a reel from Instagram but didn’t record it by himself. Hundreds of similar videos of prominent political parties went viral, but the authorities didn’t take action, he added.

In the video that went viral, he was seen recording the video while he was voting on the EVM. Based on the complaint of assistant revenue inspector Vikalp Sendhav, the district election officer booked him for violation of model code of conduct.

Several voters violated the secrecy of the election process after posting videos and photos while voting at EVM compartment on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media sites. As of now, only two persons have been booked for violating the secrecy of the election process.

The question arises of how the voters were allowed to click photographs and record videos while they were casting their votes. Maintaining secrecy of the election process is the responsibility of voters as well as the presiding officer.

