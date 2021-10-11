Madhya Pradesh: Permission to increase 100 UG MBBS seats renewed by National Medical Commission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has got the approval of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commissioner for renewal of permission for admission of second batch against the increased intake of seats from 150 to 250 MBBS seats.

The College has got the first renewal of the seats as permission for increasing 100 seats was given by the National Medical Commission for the batch of 2020-2021.

MARB has granted approval after consideration of the affidavit submitted by the college about the compliance of the requirement of staff and infrastructure for running 250 seats.

The validity of the renewal of the permission would be one year as MGM Medical College will have to apply again for getting renewal of the permission next year as well.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:39 AM IST