Madhya Pradesh: Students stage sit-in at PG College, demand increase in seats

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking an increase in seats in Barwani PG College, the students staged a sit-in at the college gate on Saturday. The principal, however, declined their demand claiming that college has increased the seats to the maximum as per its resources available.

Principal Badole said, “According to the government guidelines, 10 seats were to be increased annually in the college but this year they cut down the numbers. We have increased the seats in accordance with the existing resources and it is not possible to increase it any further. We have given admission to maximum students.”

His colleagues too clarified that they have adjusted 200 students and can’t do anything more.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:50 AM IST