Madhya Pradesh: No non-Hindu in garbas, says Hindu Utsav Samiti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Utsav Samiti has banned entry of non-Hindus in garba pandals by making Aadhaar cards mandatory taking part in garbas.

Samiti, a 100-year-old right wing organisation based in state capital, has asked organisers of garbas to verify Aadhaar and voter cards at main entrance to stop the entry of non-Hindu communities.

State HUS president Kailash Begani said several non-Hindus pose as Hindus to enter garba pandals, befriend Hindu girls and later exploit them. “The garbas are meant for Hindus and no non-Hindu should be allowed inside venues at any cost,” he added.

The HUS, which has 6,000 to 8,000 members, earlier used to organise all major Hindu festivals in Bhopal but is now engaged in organising festivals like Dussehra, Rang Panchami, Holi and Ram Baaraat only in the state capital.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Golden Victory Torch gets grand welcome in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:33 PM IST