Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Golden Victory Torch gets grand welcome in Jabalpur

This golden victory torch will remain in Jabalpur till October 12 to encourage the soldiers and to make Sanskardhani familiar with the glorious history of the army.
FP News Service
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Golden Victory Torch lit to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the glorious victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war reached Jabalpur on October 01, 2021

Dignitaries including the Chief Justice of Jabalpur High Court welcomed this grand golden victory torch.

A 50-km marathon run was organized at Cobra Ground, Jabalpur in which one Signal Training Centre (STC), 100 marathoners, and civilian jawans of GRC and J&K RRC will cover a distance of about 50 km in Jabalpur city through places of historical importance.

The marathon was flagged off by Lt Gen S Mohan, SM, VSM, GOC MB Area.

This golden victory torch will remain in Jabalpur till October 12 to encourage the soldiers and to make Sanskardhani familiar with the glorious history of the army.

RECENT STORIES

