Madhya Pradesh: Muslim family alleges threat by local toughs, cops say dispute is related to money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A muslim family living in a village in Indore district has alleged that they were attacked by over 150 villagers, who have been forcing them to leave the village for past three months.

Five persons of the family sustained injuries in the attack that took place at Pewda village under Khudel police station of the district on Saturday night. They were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to MY Hospital.

The family members said that they worked as blacksmiths and also ran an agricultural equipment repairing workshop in the village.

They further said that a group of villagers, who claimed themselves as members of rightwing organizations, had been threatening them to leave the villages, otherwise family would have to face consequences.

“As they were constantly threatening us to vacate the village, we approached the village panchayat (a group of senior citizens). The Panchayat settled the dispute and also assured us that no one would threaten us again. The village Panchyat also asked us to stay in the village,” said Shahrukh, one of the victims.

He claimed that attackers beat up his family members including women. The assailants also threatened the family members with dire consequences if the family would not vacate the village, victims claimed.

Police, however, said that the issue was related to personal enmity. “There is no communal angle. The muslim family that runs a repairing shop had taken money for repairing a tractor trolley but failed to deliver the work on time. This led to a dispute between two sides. Both sides have lodged complaints. Cases have been registered,” in-charge of Khudel police station, Mahendra Singh Bhadauriya said, adding that police have been deployed in the village to avoid any further untoward incidents.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:43 PM IST