Indore: Two women robbed of gold chains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were robbed of their gold chains in two separate incidents in the city on Friday. In one of the incidents, police have arrested an accused.

The first incident happened in the Raoji Bazar area on Friday noon. Two women were walking near the Harsiddhi temple when two miscreants on a motorcycle snatched the chain of one of the women identified as Sapna. Though they raised alarm, the miscreants managed to flee. She told police that the gold chain, her mangalsutra, was worth Rs 66,000. In this case, the police have arrested a man named Karan of Bhatkhedi in Mhow. The other accused, Sonu is absconding. Another incident was reported in the Hira Nagar area.

A woman named Sushma Tiwari was on her way home when two youths on a bike came from her rear end and pushed her. As she fell on the road the miscreants somehow removed her chain and fled. The woman discovered that she chain has been snatched and she complained to the police, who are now scanning CCTV footages of the area.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:03 PM IST