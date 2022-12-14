Madhya Pradesh: Peace must for development, rioters will be dealt with an iron hand, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Stating that peace is necessary for development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling Madhya Pradesh an island of peace, warned anti-social elements of saying that riots and hooliganism will be dealt with an iron hand. People disturbing the peace of the state will not be spared at any cost, said the chief minister while addressing Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan divisional-level programme here in Khargone on Wednesday.

Chief minister said that to ensure peace in the district, a special armed force will be deployed in Khargone and a new police station will be opened at the district headquarter.

On the occasion, Chouhan also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to public multiple development projects worth Rs 660 crore. The Chief Minister dedicated development works of Rs 371 crore to the public, while performing bhoomi pujan of projects worth Rs 288 crore.

The Chief Minister also distributed benefits to the people under government-run schemes. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes through virtual medium.

Before this, he flagged off the Sickle Cell Volunteer bikers. The chief minister visited the exhibition of products of women self-help groups and also released a book focusing on the historical, religious and cultural heritage of Khargone.

Khargone, the pride of Nimar

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Khargone is the pride of Nimar. He announced to open a medical college in Khargone.

Navagraha temple corridor will be developed, said Chouhan, adding that renovation of Mahadev temple located in Sirvail will be undertaken soon. Bistan block in Khargone will be named after Tantya Mama Bhil, Bawdi bus stand area will be named after Maharana Pratap Nagar and post-office will be named after Guru Nanak, said the chief minister.

CM felicitates Janpad CEO, Kasrawad tehsildar

The chief minister felicitated janpad panchayat chief executive officer Rajendra Sharma and Kasrawad tehsildar for doing excellent work in the district.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that all the beneficiaries selected in the Chief Minister's public service campaign will start getting the benefits of various schemes from next month. Like the Chief Minister's public service campaign, again from April 6, officers will go to each and every village, town in the entire state and solve the problems of the public, as well as select the eligible beneficiaries.

