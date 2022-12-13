Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate 113 projects worth Rs 400 crore in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the divisional-level programme of public service campaign in Khargone, where he will perform Bhoomi pujan and inaugurate development works with a total worth Rs 685 crores.

Chouhan will inaugurate 113 development works completed at a cost of Rs 400.27 crore through a programme organised under the public service campaign. Apart from this, he will perform Bhoomi pujan of 94 development works to be completed at a cost of Rs 284.27 crore.

He will inaugurate seven very important roads of Khargone district. These roads will connect more than 700 villages with the main roads.

In this, three roads of MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) have been completed at a cost of Rs 182.64 crore. The total length of these three roads is 89.83 kilometres.

Katargaon-Karahi-Padlya-Balwada road will connect 150 villages, Bhikangaon-Kedwa-Shakargaon-Andad road will connect 250 villages and Sanavad-Dhakalgaon-Hirapur-Bhikangaon will connect 300 villages to the main road.

Apart from this, benefits of 38 different schemes will be distributed to 15.33 lakh eligible beneficiaries of Indore division under the public service campaign.

CM Chouhan will inaugurate and perform Bhoomi pujan of development works of several departments including 69 tap-water schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department worth Rs 81.19 crore and others.