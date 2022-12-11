Madhya Pradesh: 205 women, 16 kids undergo check-up at health camp in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To deal with the challenge of malnutrition in the region, health camps are being organised across the district. Under the campaign, a special health check-up and treatment camp was organised by the department of women and child at Pipaljhopa under Bhagwanpura Janpad on Saturday.

DPM Manish Badrawale said that 205 women and 16 children from 14 nearby villages availed the benefits in the camp. Around 140 pregnant women underwent several tests to check for anemia, hypertension, blood pressure, sickle cell, blood sugar level and high-risk pregnancies. Seven women were found to be severely anemic, seven suffering from high risk whereas 60 were moderately anemic. Women and children underwent sickle cell tests, of these nine women showed symptoms whereas two children were tested malnourished.

CMHO DS Chouhan said that for alleviation of malnutrition, free health check-up for pregnant women are being conducted across 82 sectors to detect high risk pregnancies.

Pediatrician Dr Vikas Talwade, Dr Shubham Gupta, gynecologist Dr Ruchita Patheria examined the women and children at the camp. Chauhan also held a meeting with ANMs, ASHA, Anganwadis and sector supervisors to discuss action plans.