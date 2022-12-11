e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Legal literacy camp makes prisoners aware of their legal right in khargone

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): á On Human Rights Day, a legal literacy camp was organised by Legal Services Authority in Khargone district jail. The arrangementsáwere made on the instructions of principal district and sessions judgeáDK Nagle.á In the camp, district judge and Tehsil Legal Services Authority chairman GC Mishra said that prisonersĺáhuman rights were as safe as a common man. Theyáhave the right to medical treatment, education, and free legal aid in imprisonment.

Chief judicial magistrate Padma Rajore Tiwari said that if a convict was not able to hire a lawyer due to financial constraints, then he would be provided free assistance. For this, an individualáhas to submitáan application to the jailor.á áAlong with legal literacy, health-related issues were explained byáDr Hitesh Mujalde.

He made awareáprisonersáaboutásickle cell disease, its symptomsáand causes. In the end,áLion Club, Khargone distributed blankets among the captives. Club presidentáKshama Mishra has also announced installationáof RO in the jail premises. Vote of thanks was proposed byáJailor Vidyabhushan Prasad.á

