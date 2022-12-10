Madhya Pradesh: 3 dumpers, 1 poclain machines engaged in illegal muram mining seized in Khargone

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation to its drive against illegal mining and transportation of construction material, a joint team of mines, mineral and revenue department has seized 3 dumpers, 1 poclain machines engaged in illegal muram mining in broad day light at Umarkhali village in Khargone district on Wednesday.

As per information, district collector Kumar Purushottam received an information from local residents regarding illegal activities underway in Umarkhali village and mined muram being used in under construction colonies, Upon which, Collector instructed mineral officer Sawan Chouhan to undertook inspection, mining officer apprised SDM Khargone and reached said village and found 3 dumpers, 1 poclain machines used in the transportation of illegally mined muram. Some locals complained that a company has received permission for excavating muram but it is being used in illegal activities.

Team impounded the vehicles at Kotwali police station.

Mineral Officer Chauhan said that the road construction contractor was given permission for the excavation of Murum, but it will also be checked whether Murum has been excavated and used for road construction or construction purposes in colonies of the city. A investigation will be carried out to unearthen whether muram is being used in road construction activities or other purposes, Appropriate action will be taken under the MP Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules, 2022.

Further investigation to unearth illegal coal, and sand mining would continue in future as well.