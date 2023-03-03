Madhya Pradesh: Peace committee meeting held in Khandwa ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat festivals

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Anoop Kumar Singh held a district-level peace committee meeting at the Collectorate hall to discuss various issues related to law and order and civic amenities ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, Rangpanchmi and Ram-Navmi.

Ahead of the various festivals starting from March 7, the collector interacted with members of the peace committee, comprising representatives from various religions, and urged them to maintain peace and harmony, as Holi and Shab-e-Barat festivals are being celebrated on the same day this year. Rangpanchmi and Ram-Navmi will be celebrated on March 12 and 30 respectively. The committee members were asked to coordinate with the police and district administration officials during the festivals. Issues related to road safety, electricity, parking and other civic amenities were discussed at the meeting.

Sharing information, SP Vivek Singh said that festivals should be celebrated with peace, harmony, and devotion. Police had stepped up vigil and monitoring and action was being taken against persons trying to disturb peace of the area.

During the meeting, additional collector SL Singhade, additional SP Seema Alawa, SDM Arvind Chauhan, CSP Poonamchand Yadav besides city Qazi and peace committee members comprising representatives of various religions and concerned officials were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Leopard killed in road accident in Khandwa