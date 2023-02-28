Madhya Pradesh: Leopard killed in road accident in Khandwa

Representative Photo | Bharat Goel

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was fatally knocked down allegedly by a speeding vehicle in Khandwa on Tuesday late night. According to police, the incident took place while the leopard was crossing the road.

The Forest Department officials said that the incident was reported near Thapna village (on Sanawad-Omkareshwar road). The Leopard (in a blood-drenched condition) was noticed by a newspaper vehicle on Tuesday morning. On receipt of information, a Forest Department team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Veterinary Hospital in Khandwa for an autopsy. The forest officials visited the spot and initiated an investigation.

It is believed that the leopard collided with a vehicle moving at a high speed on the highway and died on the spot while the accused driver fled from the spot. Generally, leopards are active at night when they venture out in search for food. A board of doctors has been set up for the autopsy of the leopard.

The autopsy would be conducted under Wild Life (Protection) Act. The vehicle driver would be traced and appropriate action would be initiated against the guilty.

