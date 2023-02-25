Madhya Pradesh: Security force personnel commits suicide in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A security force personnel identified as Anuj Singh Bhadauria, 28, has committed suicide by shooting himself in Khandwa.

The incident was reported at Shivaria township of Sant Singaji Thermal Power Plant, where the deceased, a native of Bhind posted as a security force jawan. The deceased shot himself with his self-loading rifle (SLR) in the jaw late on Friday night.

After the incident, team of Mundi police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The deceased had also got the gun allotted before leaving for duty and shot him after reaching home.

After the incident, sensation prevailed in the area. During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Anuj Singh was on duty at the thermal power plant since September 2022. Since then he had been living with family in Shivaria township.

Mundi police station in-charge Brijbhushan Hirwe informed that the deceased family includes, a wife and two kids. Only a couple of days ago, he had left his wife and children at his in-laws' place.

Initially, suicide is said to be due to family discord. On Friday he came on duty at 10 pm and committed suicide at 12 midnight.

The investigation team at the spot revealed that the probably deceased put a gun on his jaw and fired a bullet that blew his jaw and pierced the skull. Even that bullet hit the roof of the building. The forensic team seized the gun after an investigation.

Hirwe added that the family has been informed about the incident. Only after the statement of the family is recorded, it will be known why he took this extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

