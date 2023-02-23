Madhya Pradesh: Nine arrested for murder of tribal youth in Khandwa

Representative Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested nine accused and sent them to jail in connection with the murder of a tribal youth in Khandwa district. Along with this, a case has been registered against more than 100 people who kept the body in the courtyard of the accused and held a cremation there.

Earlier on Thursday at Kotha village in Khalwa tehsil, a tribal man identified as Phoolchand was allegedly killed by a group of people belonging to a non-tribal community of the same village over an old enmity.

Ever since the incident, the atmosphere has heated up in the tribal village. After the murder of Phoolchand, the angry tribal society and the family of the deceased cremated the body in the courtyard of the house of the accused on Tuesday evening.

Khandwa SP Vivek singh told that a case has been registered against more than 100 people who cremated body in the courtyard of the house including Sections 451, 147, 148, 186 and other serious sections.

On the other hand, the Khalwa police have arrested nine persons in connection with Phoolchand's murder and produced them in the District Court, from where all the accused have been sent to jail.

On Thursday, the people of Sarva Yadav Samaj submitted a memorandum to the SP demanding that action should be taken against those who are involved in the murder. Women and other people should not be unnecessarily harassed. For years, tribal society and Yadav society have been living together in this village.

