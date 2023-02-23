Madhya Pradesh: Tribal man killed over old enmity in Khandwa; angry locals perform last rites at accused's house

Representational Pic |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man was allegedly killed by a group of people belonging to a non-tribal community of the same viilage over an old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Kotha village in Khalwa Tehsil in the district on Monday night. The tribal man was identified as Phulchand. After the incident, angry people belonging to the tribal community staged a protest against the act and held a Chakka Jan (blocked the road) in the Khalwa market throughout the day on Tuesday. Later on, they performed the last rites at the accused's house in the evening.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said, "A tribal man was murdered by people of other community over an old enmity on Monday night. Following which, the people of the tribal community held a Chakka Jan (blocked the road) on Tuesday." On getting the information about the matter, the police reached the spot and assured them to take strict action against the accused in the matter after which they called off the protest, he added.

Forcefully performed last rites at accused's house

"But, when the kin and other people of the village were taking the body to the crematorium to perform the funeral. On the way to the crematorium, they found the accused's house and they forcefully performed the last rites of the tribal man, Phulchand, there itself," SP added.

The police tried to convince them but they did not understand. After performing the last rites, they dispersed from there, he added.

"The police registered a case into the matter and started an investigation into the matter. So far around five to six accused involved in the murder were arrested. Those whoever will be found involved in the crime in further probe, the action will be taken against them too," SP Singh added.

